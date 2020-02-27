Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 27

The late James Byrne

The death has occurred of James Byrne, Killeen, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, R95 EK15. James died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Pauline.

Deeply missed by his children Jimmy, Ann and Josephine and his five grandchildren, Sarah, Philip, Katie, Adam and Chantel, his family and his friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R95EKI5) from 2pm on Friday. Prayers at 7pm Friday evening.

Removal from his home Saturday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall, Co. Carlow. House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Maura Fenlon (née Joyce)

Maura Fenlon (née Joyce) of Green Rd., Carlow and formerly of Higginstown, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 25th, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Co Kilkenny

Much loved mother of Niall, Eleanor and Darragh, sadly missed by her lifelong companion and friend John and cherished sister of Ger, Marion, Berna, Bobby and Jemma.

She will be cherished and remembered by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Kayleigh, Conor, Annie, Tommy, Edward and Ruby, daughters-in-law Lindsay and Laura, Eleanor’s partner John, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Sr. Ann Breen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

The late Toddy Kelly

The death has taken place of Thomas (Toddy) Kelly, Kilfane East, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Kevin and Eamonn, daughters in law Michelle and Aoife, grandchildren Cian, Caoimhe, Conor, Eabha and Oisin, brothers, sister, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends and good neighbours. Pre-deceased by his sister Alicia.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal from his residence to arrive at St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, for Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 midday, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only, please, donations to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team and Friends of St Luke's, Rathgar.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, from 3pm on Thursday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clara Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny.