Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 28

The late Sean Gavin

he death has occurred of Seàn Gavin, Garryduff House, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. (Peacefully) following a short illness in the loving care of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family Predeceased by his brother Laurence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, will be sadly missed by his loving children Jim, John and Helena, brothers Tom, Eamon, Pat, Liam and Noel, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home (R95 AW60) on Friday from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Saturday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. House Private on Friday Morning Please.

The late Jimmy Leahy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Leahy (McDonagh St., Kilkenny) February 27th 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and much loved dad of Shane. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Emma, Dayna and Oisín, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Saturday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.