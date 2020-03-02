Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 2

The late John Foley

The death has occurred of John Foley, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Sunday, 1st March 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Patty, John will be sadly missed by his aunt Nel (Sealy), cousins, extended family, neighbours and great friends.

John will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 2nd March, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 3rd March, at 10am, followed by private cremation.

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née O'Reilly), Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Leixlip, Kildare. We are sad to announce the passing of Mary Ryan (nee O'Reilly), late of Chatsworth, Clogh who passed peacefully in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim, Son John, daughter-in-law Bridie, and son-in-law Johnny and her brothers and sisters who have gone before her.

Mary will be sadly missed by her children, Richard, Anne, Michael, Junie, Martin, Mary Bridget, James, Roseleen, Pat and Anthony, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Whyte

The death has occurred of Kathleen Whyte (nee O'Toole) (Haughney Green, Gaol Road and formerly of College Court, Kilkenny). 1st March 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Richard and much loved mother of Brian, Niall and Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret and Karen, grandchildren Chelsea, Conor, Shannon and Jamie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 7p.m. on Monday (March 2nd) with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10.15a.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital.

The late James fanning

The death has occurred of James Fanning; Glenballyvally, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny. 29th February 2020 peacefully in his 76 year James (Jimmy). Deeply regretted by The Cummins family Tullogher, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm on Monday, 02nd March, conculding with Rosary at 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Adain's Church, Tullogher. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday, 03rd March, followed by burial in The Old Cemetery Listerlin.

The late Justin O'Brien

The death has occurred of Justin O'Brien, 5 Prologue, Callan, Kilkenny. Justin died suddenly at St. James's Hospital, Dublin on Friday 28th February 2020. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing husband Daniel, daughter Simone, stepson P.J., his mother Maura, sister Eileen, brother Fran, sister-in-law Brenda, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends including Bella and Howie.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday 1st March (All day), with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning from his residence following Prayers at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery.

The late Joe O'Hara

The death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) O'Hara, Kiljames, Thomastown Co Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, 28th February 2020. Sadly missed by wife Dot, daughters Mary, Ann and Elizabeth, Sisters in law, Brothers in law Nieces and nephews, cousins, many friends and good neighbours.

Reposing at the Mercy Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 4pm on Sunday with rosary and Vigil prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to the main chapel at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Concepta (Connie) Phelan

The death has occurred of Concepta (Connie) Phelan (née Breen), Grennan, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully after a short illness at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Beloved wife of Padraig (Pat) and loving mother to Brendan and Claire. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow (R32 E163) from 4pm on Sunday. Funeral prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise at 1.30pm approx.