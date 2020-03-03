Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 3

The late Evelyn Buggy

The death has occurred of Evelyn Buggy (nee McGeever) Evelyn (late of Cloneen, Crettyard, Via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Bothaul, Meelick, Swinford, Co. Mayo, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Castlecomer District Hospital and surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, parents Michael, Ellen and sister Mary. Cherished Mother of, and survived by, her loving children: Margaret, Martin, Eileen, Sheila, Rosaleen, Stephen and Caroline. Also survived by her loving brother John and sister Christina. Evelyn will be very sadly missed by her children, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2pm on Wednesday. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Robert (Bertie) Duggan

The death has occurred of Robert (Bertie) Duggan, Fanningstown, Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Owning Church for Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Home Care Team.

The late Esther Power

The death has taken place of Esther Power (née Whelan), Barronsland, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny. Esther died peacefully in Waterford University Hospital today (Monday 2nd March) surrounded by her loving family.

Very sadly missed by her husband Kieran, her sons Francis and Desmond and her daughter Brenda, Francis's wife Claire, Desmond's partner Barbara, Brenda's husband Eamonn, her grandchildren Aidan, Eric and Lee, Dylan, Conor, Brian, Niall, Alan, Michael, Eoin and Kaiya, her sisters Moira, Doreen, Kathleen, Doris, Gertrude, her brothers Tommy, Peter and Seán, their families, all her relatives and her many friends. Predeceased recently by her sister Brenda.

Reposing in the Oratory of St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Oratory private on Thursday morning for removal, thank you.