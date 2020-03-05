Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 5

The late Ellen Brett

The death has occurred of Ellen Brett (Nee Brennan)(Acacia Grove, Warrington, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny) (R95H6P6), 4th March 2020 peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital, Ellen, predeceased by her son Steven and her Grandson Jordan, beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Evita, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, sisters, brothers, grandchildren Robyn and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Thursday (5th March) with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anastasia (Stasia) Lanigan

The death has occurred of Anastasia (Stasia) Lanigan, 27 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Stasia died peacefully at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, brother Tommy, sister Biddy (Doheny) and brother-in-law Liam, nephews Shane and William, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home Callan on Wednesday 4th March from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Thursday evening following prayers at 6pm to Church of the Assumption Callan. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am. followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery Callan.

The late Andrew Phelan

The death has occurred of Andrew Phelan. Dournane, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.Brother of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, brothers James, Tom and John, sisters Noreen (Matthews), Kathleen (O'Sullivan) and Joe (Goodson), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the old cemetery.

The late Joe Crowley

The death has occurred of Joe Crowley; Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, 3rd March 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. Joe Crowley who passed away peacefully at his home in his 92nd year surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Sarah, daughters Annemarie, Breda, Teresa, Frances, Angela and Monika, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Aidan, Trevor, Ronan, Pat, Kevin and Frank, his 17 grandchildren.

Reposing at his home in Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode E32 NV91) on Friday 6th March from 11am to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Tullahought, on Saturday 7th March for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards. House Private on Saturday morning, please.