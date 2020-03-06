Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 6

The late Eamon Doyle

The death has occurred of Eamonn Doyle, (Rathcash, Clifden, Clara, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Station Road, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow), 4th March 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Eamonn, beloved husband of Kay and much loved father of Carol, sadly missed by his wife and daughter, mother Annie, brothers Liam, Séan and Brian, sister Patricia, son-in-law Seamus, grandson Rían, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Eamonn is predeceased by his sister Úna.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (6th March) from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to St. Colman's Church, Clara, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

The late Daphne O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Daphne O'gorman, (Sandymount, Dublin and late of Newtown, Kells, Co. Kilkenny), 4th March 2020 (suddenly) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved sister of Mary,Anne, Dick and Peggy. Predeceased by her sister Helen and her brother Rory. She will be sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning (7th March) to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road arriving at 09.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by cremation at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Pat Stapleton

The death has occurred of Pat Stapleton, 35 Assumption Place, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Pat died, suddenly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Funeral arrangements will be announced tomorrow.





The late Margaret Wall

The death has occurred of Margaret Wall (nee Shiels) (15 St. Thomas Square, Kilkenny) 5th March 2020 peacefully at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Tommy and much loved mother of Breda, Tommy, Hughie, Kitty, Patty, Eddie, Jim, Ann and Martina and the late Ita, sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Saturday (7th March) with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Canice's Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.