Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 9

The late Florence Bessie Bond

The death has occurred of Florence Bessie Bond (née Margerum), Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John Henry. Loving and much loved mother of David, Keith, Steve, Mandy and Rebekah. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Ernie and Kenny, sister Rita, sons-in-law Nigel and Tommie, daughters-in-law Genie, Jane, Mari, Libby and Sharon, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Alice Comerford

The death has occurred of Alice Comerford (née Roberts), Brookfield, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, suddenly, at her residence. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving children, Martina, Rita and John Paul, brother Tommy, sister Nuala, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly (Haltigan Terrace, Waterford Road, Kilkenny) 7th March 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Michael, beloved husband of Sadie and much loved father of Mark, Paul, Elaine, Ann Marie, Nicola, Lisa and Michelle. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law William, Stephen and Ollie, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th March) from 4 pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private on Wednesday please.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Maher

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Maher (née Feeney), St. Canice’s Terrace, School House Road, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny. Bridget (Biddy), peacefully in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her children Thomas, Anne, Eleanor, Mary Rose & Martin, sisters Angela, Evelyn & Mia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm tomorrow, Monday, 09th March, concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption, Rosbercon, New Ross on Tuesday, 10th March, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sheila Dooley

The death has occurred of Sheila Dooley, Bohercrussia St., Freshford, Kilkenny, in her 91st year. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Eddie, Seamus and Kieran, sister Patty (Kingston), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Eircode R95C44T, on Sunday evening from 5.30 o'clock with vigil prayers and rosary at 7.00. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St. Lachtain's Church for Mass at 11.00 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to N.C.B.I. Donation box in church.

The late Bridie Hardiman

The death has occurred of Bridie Hardiman, (Retired Public Health Nurse) Marble Crest, Kilkenny and formerly Attymon, Athenry. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, under the excellent care of the staff of St Pappin's Nursing Home. Predeceased by her father Thomas, mother Julia and brother Tommy. Bridie sadly missed by her sisters Sr Gerald, Kathleen, Ann and brothers Mikie, Bernie, Brendan and Gabie, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Athenry on Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Iomar Church, Kilimordaly. Funeral Mass on Monday 9th at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Athenry Cancer care.

The late Mary Rochford

The death has occurred of Mary Rochford (née Drennan), Graiguepaudeen Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary/Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyraggett. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edmund, her family Eddie, Eymear, John, Brendan and Michael, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30 followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Ger Walsh

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Walsh, late of Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, unexpectedly, in the exceptional care of Brookhaven Nursing Centre, Ballyragget. Beloved son of the late John and Katherine, brother of the late Michael, Elizabeth, and Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Brigid, Juliann, and Phil, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm on Sunday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday afternoon at 2.15pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 3pm, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private please.

The late Christy Ward

The death has occurred of Christy Ward, Ballymartin, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, predeceased by his daughter Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Christopher, John and Seamus, daughters Christine, Rosemary, Bridget, Sabrina, Eileen and Theresa-Jamie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Sunday (March 8th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. David's Church, Mullenarigle, Listerlin, Co. Kilkenny. Requiem Mass on Monday (March 9th) at 10am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin.

The late Michael Brennan

The death has occurred of Michael Brennan, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Michael Brennan (The Miko), who passed away, peacefully, at his home in Castlecomer, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his wife, Peggy, daughter Patricia, sons Kieran, John and Milo, sister Máire, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing from 6 p.m. on Saturday, 7th March, at 23B Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, with rosary at 9 p.m. Reposing on Sunday 8th March from 3 p.m. with prayers and removal at 7 p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Bridget O'Leary

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Leary (nee O’Sullivan), The Minauns, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Mourneabbey, Mallow, Co. Cork, peacefully at her residence on Friday, 6th March 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, beloved mother of Ted RIP, Síle (Moore), Lisa (O’Neill), Olive and Michael RIP, sons-in-law Séan and John, grandchildren Éimear, Orlaith, Liam, Kevin, Rory, Gavin, Donagh and Dan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 NR12) on Saturday, 7th March from 2pm to 6pm, and on Sunday from 12 noon. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 5pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team and L’Arche, Callan.