Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 10

The late Canon Christy Dwyer

The death has occurred of Canon Christy Dwyer, Croan, Dummanggin, Hugginstown, Kilkenny. Canon Christy died peacefully on February 23 in Manchester in his 93rd year. Retired from the Parish of the Holy Angels. He is predeceased by his brothers John, Peter, Philip, Neddie and Jim. Deeply regretted by the Priests and Religious in the Diocese of Shrewsbury, England, his brothers Joe and Willie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, 11th March, from 6pm. Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Knocktopher Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Dick Mahon

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Mahon, Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving family. Reposing at Mary Mahon's residence (Ballyogan) on Tuesday (March 10th) from 4pm concluding at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday (March 11th) to St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Inistioge, arriving for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh.

The late Florence Bessie Bond

The death has occurred of Florence Bessie Bond (née Margerum), Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, predeceased by her husband John Henry. Loving and much loved mother of David, Keith, Steve, Mandy and Rebekah. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Ernie and Kenny, sister Rita, sons-in-law Nigel and Tommie, daughters-in-law Genie, Jane, Mari, Libby and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Unit 1b, Cleaboy Business Park, Cleaboy Road, Waterford from 1pm on Thursday, 12th of March, followed by Funeral Service at 2pm, burial immediately afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

The late tommy Power

The death has occurred of Tommy Power, 27 Woodlawn Park, Borris, Carlow and formerly of Corbetstown, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny. Died, unexpectedly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, stepchildren, his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, on Wednesday for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium. House private on Wednesday, please.

The death has occurred of Gypsy (Patricia) Ray, Tullabrin, Johnswell, Kilkenny. On March 7, 2020, the visual artist and creative facilitator, Gypsy (Patricia) Ray died peacefully at her home in Tullabrin, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny. She will be greatly missed by her husband Alan, by her sisters Susan and Mary and by a wide, wide circle of loved ones and friends. Her creative legacy will long endure within the county.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Wednesday (11th March) from 5 to 7 pm. Life celebration in Castalia Hall, Ballytobin, Callan Co. Kilkenny (R95 X0KK) on Thursday at 11 am followed by cremation at 4pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.