Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 12

The late Harry Comerford

The death has occurred of Harry Comerford, Toormore, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny 11th March 2020- Harry, peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret(Nee Phelan).

Deeply regretted by his sons Martin, Pat, Garrett, John and Ray, his daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother James, sister Mary (predeceased), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews Relatives and a large circle of Neighbours and friends. R.I.P..

Reposing at his residence in Toormore from 2pm Thursday 12th. Removal Thursday evening after 7pm Prayers to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday 13th at 11am, followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetry Ballyragget.

The late Christo Langan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Cristo) Langan, Mountsion, Ferrybank, late of E.S.B and Narabane, Kilmacow, who died on Tuesday, 10th March 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Cristo will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anita (Nee O'Brien), son Cristo, daughter Lisa (Walsh), son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Vicki, grandchildren Cristo and Kai, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Removal will take place on Friday, 13th March, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Dick Morrissey

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Morrissey, Ballyrobin, Ferrybank, who died on Wednesday 11th March 2020 peacefully, at Care Choice Nursing Home, Dungarvan, surrounded by his loving family. predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary, brothers Tommy and Paddy, sisters Nancy (Cleary), Alice (Walsh), and Mary (Stoddart). Dick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lena (Nee O'Gorman), daughters Jackie (Laffan) and Priscilla, grandchildren Chloe and Cillian, sons-in-law Liam and Pat, sisters Annie (Power) and Kathleen (Walsh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Dick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 12th March, from 5pm until 7pm, Removal on Friday, 13th March, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.