Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 13

The late Carmel Barcoe

The death has occurred of Carmel Barcoe (née Murphy) (Carn, Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny) 12th March 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Mairead and the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Carmel, beloved wife of Paddy and cherished mother of Brian, Gina, Pat, Brendan and the late Nuala, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers and sisters, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Anne, Jacinta and Colleen, her beloved grandchildren, best friend Brigid, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (13th March) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colman's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. We wish to ask all attending the Rosary, removal and funeral to follow the HSE guidelines regarding Covid 19.

The late Catherine (Kathleen) Hagan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Hagan (née Cuddihy)

Bray, Dublin / Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Cherry Grove Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Peter and Helena, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Cathy and her beloved grandchildren. Deeply missed by her sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all her extended family.

Reposing at her daughter Helena's residence, Grange, Campile, New Ross, on Friday (March 13th) from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Saturday (March 14th) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

The late Fiona Jackson

The death has occurred of Fiona Jackson, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Burial in Deans Grange Cemetery, Blackrock, Co. Dublin today, Friday at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the I.S.P.C.A.

The late Brigid Murphy

The death has occurred of Brigid Murphy (nee Healy) Brigid, Dunganny, Trim, Co. Meath, (formerly Croughtenclough, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny) 11th March 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Millbury Nursing Home, Navan. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother-in-law of the late Rosanna. Loving mother of Mary, Seamus, Pat, Noel and Oliver. Devoted Granny of Conor, Grainne, Aisling, Shane, Kyle and Katelyn. Deeply regretted by her family, brother John (Clontarf), daughters-in-law Ro, Karina and Susan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernans Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1 on Friday from 3.00 pm with Removal at 5.15 pm to the Church of the Assumption, Robinstown (C15 EY27) arriving at 6.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dunderry Cemetery. House private please.

The late Briget O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Briget O'Gorman (nee Hayes) (Cypress Avenue, Loughboy and late of St. Teresa's Tce., Kilkenny) March 12th 2020. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of John. Predeceased by her brother Patrick and sisters Carmel and Julie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, son John's partner Emma, brothers Martin, Edward, Canice, James and John, sisters Terry and Olive, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4.30p.m. on Saturday (March 14th) with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral on Sunday after 2.30p.m. Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Due to the government requirement that there be no more than 100 people gathered indoors, and the recommendations of the Irish Bishop's conference, the Church kindly requests that only immediate family and close friends attend the Funeral Mass.

The late Terry Power

The death has occurred of Terry Power, Ballinvoher, Mile Post, Ferrybank, Waterford, X91 T9X5 / Slieverue, Kilkenny on 11th March 2020. Terry peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Raedeen, father of Tanya, Sinéad and Cailín, brother of Stephanie, Hilda, Roni, Alva and Patrick, grandfather of Jake, Shane, Rebecca and Jessica. Deeply regretted bh his family neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends (Kilkenny Walkers Club).

Reposing at his residence from 2pm - 8pm on Saturday 14th March. Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption Slieverue for 10am Requiem Mass on Sunday 15th March folowed by a private family cremation service.

Due to Government requirements that there be no more than 100 people gathered indoors, & from the recommendations of The Irish Bishops Conference, The Church kindly requests that only immediate family close friends attend the funeral Mass.

Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Carmel Purcell

The death has occurred of Carmel Purcell Nee Foley, Loughcullen, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, 12th March 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, in her 96th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Carmel will be sadly missed by her sons Milo and Jack, daughters Maria (Purcell-McCarthy) and Catherine (Beck), sons-in-law Gerry and Stephen, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Lizzie, Rory, Amy, Ronan, Sophie, Kira and Jennie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Carmel will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday, 13th March, from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 14th March, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support & agreement of Carmel’s family we encourage no handshaking. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.