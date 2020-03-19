KIlkenny deaths for Thursday, March 19

The late James De Loughry

The death has occurred of James De Loughry (Clondalkin and formerly of Sheepstown, Co. Kilkenny) – Mar 18, 2020, (peacefully), after a long illness, at TLC Centre, Citywest, James, beloved husband of Martina and dear father of Niamh, Ciarán and Treasa; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sister Bernadette, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Ciara, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Áine, Eva and Darragh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.

The late James Devereux

The death has occurred of James Devereux, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Gormanstown, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary, former Principal of Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale, peacefully at his home on Tuesday 17th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ellen and dear father of Helena, John, Theresa, Ann, Edmond and James, brother of the late Patrick (Cahir). He will be greatly missed by sister-in-law Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of James’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Helen O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Helen O'Mahony (nee Byrne) (The Crescent, Weir View, Kilkenny) March 18th 2020 (peacefully). Beloved wife of David and much loved mother of Niamh and David. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, brothers Patrick, James and John, sister Margaret, son-in-law Ronan, David's fiancée Trish, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 7p.m. on Thursday concluding with Rosary at 8p.m. Private Requiem Mass for immediate family and close friends on Friday (March 20th) at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church, followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, for those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence at the bottom of this page. To those who would like to pay their respects at the Funeral Home please refrain from handshaking. The Funeral Mass will be relayed on speakers outside the Church and also be streamed live on the Church webcam