Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 20

The late Pat Galavan

The death has occurred of Pat Galavan, Kilconly, The Rower, Kilkenny, R95 H2W9. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Liam and Martin, daughter Mairead, brothers and sisters Mary, Jim, Liam, Joanne and Margaret, his 9 grandchildren, daughters-in-law Lizzie and Amanda, son-in-law Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday (March 20th) from 2pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (March 21st) to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning, please.

Pat's family would like to thank Dr Brian Hennessy, the Haematology team, Medical 4, Whitfield Clinic and staff at University Hospital Waterford, for their wonderful care and attention shown to Pat and his family.

In light of the government directives, please be advised that The Church of the Assumption, will be restricted to 100 people internally and that priority will be given to members of Pat's family, you are welcome to join the family at the cemetery, whilst adhering to the directives of keeping 1m apart and no hand shaking. If you would like to leave a personal message, please do so using the Condolence link below.

The late Rosemary (Rosie) Grace

The death has occurred of Rosemary (Rosie) Grace (26 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny) 18th March 2020, peacefully, at her home, Rosemary (Rosie), sadly missed by her lifelong partner Joe, daughter Michelle, brothers Noel, Pat and Ger, sisters Caroline and Martha, uncle Paddy (Pake), Michelle's partner Martin, grandson Calum, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

As per the current government directive on public gatherings and with the support of Rosie's family, a private Funeral Mass, for immediate family only, will take place on Friday 20th March at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with interment thereafter in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Those who wish to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolences section below. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

The late Canon Percy Grant

The death has occurred of Canon Percy Grant, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. The retired P.P. of Ballyragget, died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sister in law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, loyal housekeeper Ann, Bishop of Ossory Bishop Dermot Farrell and priests of the Ossory Diocese, relatives, parishioners, many friends and neighbours.

Due to the current restrictions for the Covid-19 virus and with great regret, Canon Grant's funeral Mass and burial took place on Thursday in Ballyragget. Offers of condolence can be made below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to allow his friends, parishioners and fellow clergy celebrate his great life.

The late Kitty (Catherine) Reddy

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) Reddy (nee Gaule), Graigue Cottage, Templepeter, Nurney, Co. Carlow and late of Bricana, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, March 18th 2020. Peacefully at her home in her 103rd year, predeceased by her loving husband John. Kitty (Catherine) beloved mother of Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Bernard, Cathy & Valerie, great-grandchildren Jamie, Adam & Max, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday evening from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Rathoe on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

In light of the government directives, please be advised that Saint Patrick's Church, will be restricted to 100 people internally, you are welcome to join the family at the cemetery, whilst adhering to the directives of keeping 1m apart and no hand shaking. If you would like to leave a personal message, please do so using the Condolence link below.