Kilkenny deaths for Sunday, March 22

The late Richard (Dick) Doherty

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Doherty; Ballyrobin, Ferrybank and late of Davidstown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, 21st March 2020. Dick passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Jimmy, Paddy & John. Deeply regretted by his wife Bessie, son Séan daughters Mary, Bethann, Leoine & Elenor, grandchildren Hannah, Luke, Sarah, Hugh, Tom, Lily, Oscar, Molly & Michael, sons-in-law Séan, Derek, Julian & John, sisters Jo, Neliie & Stasia, brother Willie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence for family only, Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Monday 23rd March in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ferrybank, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In light of Government Directives, please be advised that Mass in Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank will be restricted for family only. The family fully understand under the current circumstances if people refain from attending the funeral. Please use Condolence Book at the bottom of this notice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Damien Harrington

The death has occurred of Damien Harrington, Damien ("Littlefield", Brownstown, Kylerue, Kilkenny) 17th March 2020, unexpectedly at his home, after a short illness, beloved husband of Jenny and loving brother of William, Stewart and Patrick, sadly missed by his wife and brothers, sister-in-law Avice, nephews and nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A celebration of Damian's life will take place at a later date. If you wish to leave a message for family, please use the condolences section below. House private please.

The late Davy Kelly

David (Davy) Kelly, Clonmel Road, Callan, Co. Kilkenny has passed away. Davy died peacefully on Friday 20th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie (nee Leahy), parents Paddy and Mai and his recently deceased sister Barbara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives, neighbours, his John Lockes’s Family and a large circle of friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Davy’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Parish Radio on Sunday 22nd March at 10am. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Peter Lupton

The death has occurred of Peter Lupton, Bricana, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. Peter died, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of Dr. Emmett Jordan and his wonderful team at Waterford Regional hospital after a long illness bravely borne.Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons John, Willie, Brendan and Joe, daughters in law Ellen and Vivienne,grandchildren Jack, Victoria and Holly, brothers Joe and Billy, sister Joan, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Family funeral Mass will take place in St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick, on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer society.

Please note, in an effort to follow best practice, in line with H S E guidelines, there will be no handshake with the family or use of a condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The Lupton family would like to thank you for your co-operation at this difficult time.