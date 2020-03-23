Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 23

The late Mary Kelleher (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Mary Kelleher (née Murphy), Scarteen Park, Kenmare, Kerry and originally Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. she passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Mary (nee Murphy) (formerly of Grainguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny). Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Theresa, Nicholas, Tricia, Niall, the late Jerry and his partner the late Elizabeth (Liz). Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Ryan, Eimear, Róisín, Loughlan, Róghan and Bláthín, brother Joe, sisters Ann, Judy and Rene, sons-in-law Paul and Alan, daughter-in-law Jennifer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends.

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

Mary's family would like you to join them for her requiem mass via live stream on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) on Wednesday March 25th at 2.00pm from Holy Cross Church, Kenmare with burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Dick Doherty

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Doherty, Ballyrobin, Ferrybank and late of Davidstown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, 21st March 2020. Dick passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers Jimmy, Paddy & John. Deeply regretted by his wife Bessie, son Séan daughters Mary, Bethann, Leoine & Eleanor, grandchildren Hannah, Luke, Sarah, Hugh, Tom, Lily, Oscar, Molly & Michael, sons-in-law Séan, Derek, Julian & John, sisters Jo, Neliie & Stasia, brother Willie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence for family only, Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Monday 23rd March in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ferrybank, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In light of Government Directives, please be advised that Mass in Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank will be restricted for family only. The family fully understand under the current circumstances if people refain from attending the funeral. Please use Condolence Book at the bottom of this notice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.