Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The late Eddie Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Fitzpatrick (Wolfe Tone Street and formerly of Ossory Park, Kilkenny) 22nd March 2020, unexpectedly, at his home, Edward (Eddie), sadly missed by his sisters Bessie and Caroline (Scotland), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Paddy Lacey, Freshford and Dublin

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lacey, Killester Ave., Killester, Dublin and formerly Barna, Freshford.

Paddy passed away peacefully after a short illness in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, daughter Audrey, son Ken, sister Nelly, son-in-law Dan, daughter-in-law Dawn, granddaughter Heather, brother-in-law Jimmy. Paddy will be sadly missed by his family, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Paddy's burial will take place in St. Lachtain's Cemetery Freshford on Wednesday.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private funeral with family and close friends will take place. We will look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service for Paddy at a later date where we will honour his life. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page. The family thank you for your help and co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late George Livings Mullinavat

The death has occurred of George Livings, Farthings Green, Bigwood, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, X91 YN29. Former employee of ABP Ferrybank, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eilish (née McDonald), brother Paul, sisters Anne and Patricia, uncle Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, can leave a personal message in the 'condolence' section below. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Mary Mullally Castlecomer

The death has occurred of Mary Mullally (nee Leech) Forest Cottage, Ardra, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. Mary predeceased by her husband Michael and son Colin. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Kathleen, sons Michael, Jerry & Richard, her grandchildren John, Tony, Caroline, Michelle, Kevin, Jessica, Alan and Laura, her great-grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Chloe, Sean, Megan and Áine, sisters Alice (Carlow), Teresa (Offaly), Frances (Scotland) and Lil (Australia), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary’s funeral will arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Tuesday, 24th March, for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in Crosshill Cemetery.

As per the current government directive on public gatherings and with the support of Mary’s family, we ask that people do not handshake and maintain HSE Guidelines on Social Distancing.

There will not be a condolence book in the church and those who wishing to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolences section below.

The late Kitty Roche Kilmacow

The death has occurred of Kitty Roche (née Grant), Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford. Wife of the late Jack and sister of the late Stasia (Kinsella). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary (McCarthy) and Ann (O'Carroll), brothers Jimmy and Paddy, sons-in-law Roy and Gerry, granddaughter Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am at St.Senan's Church, Kilmacow followed by burial after in adjoining cemetery. Due to government advice, mass is restricted to family, relatives and close friends. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot, can leave a personal message in the 'condolence' section below.

The late Mary Ryan Goresbridge

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Myers), Tallaght, Dublin and late of Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny), March 21st, 2020 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of Ned and dear mother of John. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken, husband, son, daughter-in-law Suzanne, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

The late Mary Kelleher Kerry and Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kelleher (née Murphy), Scarteen Park, Kenmare, Kerry and originally Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny on the 22nd of March, 2020. She passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Mary (nee Murphy) (formerly of Grainguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny). Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Theresa, Nicholas, Tricia, Niall, the late Jerry and his partner the late Elizabeth (Liz). Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Ryan, Eimear, Róisín, Loughlan, Róghan and Bláthín, brother Joe, sisters Ann, Judy and Rene, sons-in-law Paul and Alan, daughter-in-law Jennifer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

Mary's family would like you to join them for her requiem mass via live stream on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) on Wednesday March 25th at 2.00pm from Holy Cross Church, Kenmare with burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

A memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date.

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and consideration at this difficult time.