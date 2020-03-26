Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, March 26

The late Mary Coleman (née Canning)

The death has occurred of Mary Coleman (nee Canning) Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co. Cork. 25th March 2020 peacefully at her daughter Liz O'Sullivan's residence, Glenballyvally, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny in her 104th year. Mary, predeceased by her husband William, daughters Lena & Esther. Deeply regretted by her loving family Jo, Ann, Margaret & Elizabeth, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 27th March 2020, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary Coolagown, Fermoy, Co. Cork with burial afterwards in Kilcrumper New Cemetery. In light of Goverment Directives please note Mass & Burial will be Private. A memorial service for Mary will take place at a later date.

The late Lulu Grace (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lulu) Grace (née Murphy), Esker, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget and previously of the O Gorman Home Ballyragget, wife of the late Thomas and sister of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sisters Brigid, Mai, Catherine and Monica, brother Sean, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE guidlines a family funeral will take place. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section at the end of this page.

The late Philomena Prendergast (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Philomena Prendergast, (nee O’Shea), Tullamaine, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Windgap, Co. Kilkenny peacefully on Tuesday 24th March, 2020 in the wonderful care of the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband John, daughters Noirin, Cathriona, Miriam and Monica, sons Tom, Pat, Dom and Ken, sisters Chrissie Cantwell and Sr. Agnes, Glenkieran Abbey, her 23 grandchildren, her 2 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Philomena's family, her funeral shall be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Richie Roche

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Roche, Old Grange, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Beloved brother of Paddy, Josie, Eily and the late John and Aiden, sadly missed by his loving brother, sisters, sisters-in-law Rosie and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, Richie will be laid to rest on Thursday (March 26th) after a private family funeral. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later stage.

The late Seamus Brophy

The death has occurred of Seamus Brophy, Ballyring, Gathabaun, Kilkenny / Cullohill, Laois, peacefully at St. James' Hospital Dublin after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his Mam Kathleen, his Dad Jack, his foster parents Molly and Paddy. Sadly missed by the Kells and Brophy families, cousins, relatives, friends and Glanbia work colleagues.

In accordance with HSE guidlines a private family funeral will take place. Seamus's family look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service which will take place at a later date.

The late Philomena Delaney (nee Middleton)

The death has occurred of Philomena Delaney (nee Middleton) (McAuley Place, Kilkenny and late of Gowran, Co. Kilkenny) March 23rd 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by her son Richard jnr. Beloved mother of Clayton and Linda. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, brothers Tony and Michael, sisters Rose, Ann and Mary, son-in-law Mark, Clayton's partner Sharon, grandchildren Leah, Aaron, Isabelle, Bethany, Emily, Daniel, Tommy and Mason, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially her wonderful close friends Betty and John.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Philomena's life will be held at a later date. Philomena's family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.