Kilkenny deaths for Friday, March 27

The late Nancy Anderson (née Donegan)

The death has occurred of Nancy Anderson (née Donegan), Convent road, Claremorris, Mayo and oroginally from Troyswood, Kilkenny. Nancy will be deeply regretted by her daughter Elaine, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Finley and Grace, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, the staff and residents of the Pilgrims Rest, Westport and friends.

Due to current government guidelines on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Nancy’s life will take place at a later date. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the condolences section. Enquiries to Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris.

The late Anne Butler

The death has occurred of Anne Marie (Anne) Butler (Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) 25th March 2020, unexpectedly, at her home. Anne Marie (Anne), beloved mother of Elayne, sadly missed by her loving daughter, mother Sheila, sisters Gerda, Margo, Paula and Miriam, brothers JJ and Michael, Elayne's partner Gavin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Anne's family can do so below.

The late Brigid Kenny

The death has occurred of Brigid Kenny (née Walsh) (Palmerstown, Kilkenny) March 25th 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Ann and the staff at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Kevin. Dearly loved mother of Tom. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Ann, her beloved grandchildren Louise, Thomas and Mark, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family and friends, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Brigid's life will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at the bottom of this page. Brigid's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Siobhán McCarthy (née Gavigan)

The death has occurred of Siobhán McCarthy (nee Gavigan) 26th March, 2020. Kells, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Balgarrett, Rathconrath, Co. Westmeath. (after a long illness bravely borne). Pre-deceased by her parents Frank and Agnes. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, her brother Ger, sisters Concepta and Patricia, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, relatives and many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. The online condolence page below can be used to offer sympathies to the family. House strictly private.