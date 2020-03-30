Kilkenny deaths for Monday, March 30

The death has occurred of Frank Cuddihy, Newtown, Kells, Kilkenny, peacefully on Friday, 27th March 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Dick. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Brigid, daughter Maria, son Richard, mother May, brothers Liam, Ted and Richie, sister Breda, brother-in-law Benny, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Frank’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. If people would like to make a private donation to The Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team, this would be gratefully appreciated.

The late Willie O'Shea

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O'Shea, Clohastia, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday evening surrounded by his loving children. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy.

Sadly missed by his chidren Martin, Mary, Catherine, Ann and Liam, his grandchildren Ruairí, Dylan, Liam. Oisín, Éimear and Anna, his sister Kitty, his family, relations, neighbours and his very many friends. Due to the current Covid 19 health emergency and HSE guidelines, Willie will be laid to rest after a private family funeral this weekend.