Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, March 31

The late John Hogan

The death has occurred of John Hogan (Noremount, Ardnore, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny and Abraham Lincoln School of Motoring) 30th March 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, John, beloved husband of Christina, sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the coming days and a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. House strictly private please.

The late Joe Lennon

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Lennon, Aclare, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Joe died peacefully today, Monday 30th March in the gentle care of the staff of St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget (Biddy) (née Prendergast), his Brother in law Jim Prendergast, Sister in law Nora Murphy, his nephew Martin John Prendergast, his nephews, necices, relatives and friends.

Due to the current Covid 19 crisis and HSE guidelines on public gathering, Joe will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony. A Funeral Mass will be held for Joe after the current restrictions are lifted.

Anyone wishing to symphatize with Joe's family on their sad loss can do so in the condolence section below which will be very much appreciated.