Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Terence Patrick (Terry) Whiteside

The death has occurred of Terence Patrick (Terry) Whiteside (Connolly Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Hamilton, New Zealand) May 1, at St Luke's Hospital, Terence Patrick (Terry), beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Casey), much loved father of Finbarr and loving granddad of little Fin, sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Terry (max 25 people). A committal service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, May 5 at St Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. House private please.

The late Charlie Malzard

The death has occurred of Charlie Malzard, Charlie, (Malzards Bar, Stoneyford, Kilkenny) May 3, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Fred and the late John and Mary (who died in infancy), sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandchildren Caoimhe, Aoibhinn and Roisín, cousins, both in Ireland and overseas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Charlie (max 25 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, May 5 in St Brendan's Church, Stoneyford with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Gargan (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Mary Gargan (née Grace), Ballybur Upper, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Sunday, May 2, in the loving care of doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Matt, daughter Sinead, sons David and Dermot, daughters-in-law Hazell and Siobhán, beloved grandmother of Óisin, Dylan and of the late Cúán, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Mary’s Funeral will take place privately (for 25 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/MdSHJSTuzdE

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

The late Mary Kelly (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Kelly (née Walsh), Ballinearla, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Mary passed away peacefully at Maypark Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Eileen (Longford), sisters-in-law Geraldine and Bridget, brother-in-law Arthur, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.Rest In Peace

Arriving on Wednesday at St Senan's Church Kilmacow (via Newtown and her residence in Ballinearla) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Mass can be viewed live on the following link: www.kilmacowparish.com. Funeral mass will be restricted to family and close friends with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.