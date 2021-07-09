Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 9, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

The late Marguerite Buggy

The death has occurred of Marguerite Buggy, Banim Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, July 8 (peacefully) at Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of John and Louis. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, sisters Ruth and Orla, brother Peter, Louis's partner Giulia, extended family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private cremation will take place. A Committal Service will take place at 2.15pm on Saturday, July 10 in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin and will be live streamed on the following link www.vimeo.com/event/139693

