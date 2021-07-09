Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 9, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
The late Marguerite Buggy
The death has occurred of Marguerite Buggy, Banim Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, July 8 (peacefully) at Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of John and Louis. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, sisters Ruth and Orla, brother Peter, Louis's partner Giulia, extended family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private cremation will take place. A Committal Service will take place at 2.15pm on Saturday, July 10 in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin and will be live streamed on the following link www.vimeo.com/event/139693
More News
Supporters in the Hogan Stand during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park .
Chloe McNabb, Knitted Together 2 outreach team member, Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer and Bernadette Roberts, Arts Office.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.