07/09/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Anne Hughes (née Delaney), Ashbourne, County Meath and formerly Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny

Anne died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on the May 25, 2021.

Sadly missed by her children Liam, Robert, Angela and Geraldine, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters Breda, Molly and Greta, her brothers Liam, Jimmy, Peter and John.

Pre-deceased by her sister Sally and brothers Paddy and Michael.

A cremation service was held for Anne at the time of her passing.

Anne's ashes will be buried in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh on Saturday, September 11 at 12pm following all Government Covid-19 guidelines.

Sheila O'Neill (née Hanrahan), Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Gaol Road, Kilkenny

Sheila died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her devoted husband Danny.

Sheila will be sadly missed her daughter Liz, son Philip, sisters Bridget and Philomena, brothers Michael and Liam, grandchildren Murtagh, Cathál, Siobhán, Ciarán, and Eoin, great-grandchildren Meila and Murtagh Jax, daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Murty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday evening from 5-8pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. (Please note capacity of the church is limited to 50%).

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: 'www.castlecomerparish.ie'.

Rest In Peace

