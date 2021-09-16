Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 16, 2021

Richard Snr Farrell

The death has occurred of Richard Snr Farrell, Bishopscourt Demense, Kill, Kildare / and formerly of Gowran, Kilkenny) - Sept 15, 2021, (peacefully), in his 94th year, surrounded by his loving family, at St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh, Richard Snr, beloved husband of Aileen and dear father of Patricia, Helen, Richard, Carmel, Charlie, Nuala, Agnes and Peter; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday to St Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass followed by burial afterwards at the Church of the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny arriving at approximately 1pm. Due to current Government Guidelines the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice The Curragh. House private please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Pierce Kavanagh (Senior)

The death has occurred of Pierce Kavanagh (Senior), Church View, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Pierce (Snr) died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, following an extremely long and bravely fought battle with illness. Predeceased by his wife Anne, great-granddaughter Holly, brother Dickie and sister Eleanor. Deeply regretted by his adoring family John, Helena and Pierce, daughters in law Anne and Caoimhe, son in law Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his great friend Catherine Coady, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5om until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30am for family and close friends followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kilkenny/Carlow homecare team. House strictly private, please. As per Covid 19 directives, please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. The Kavanagh family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Pierce's Funeral Mass can be viewed live at the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream/