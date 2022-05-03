Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, May 3, 2022

BRIDGET PHELAN (née DONNELLY)
Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Kilmeaden, Waterford
Bridget Phelan (née Donnelly)
Rosedale, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, late of Airmount Maternity Hospital, also New Aglish, Carrigeen, Mooncoin and Lacka Road, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford died on Monday 2nd May 2022.
Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Josie, parents Tom and Catherine, sisters Stastia, Sr. Gabriel, brothers Paddy, Tommy and John. Bridget will be sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Lena and Teresa, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, extended family all her friends and staff at Rosedale, neighbours and friends.
MAY BRIDGET REST IN PEACE
Bridget will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 3rd May from 7.15pm followed by removal at 8.15pm to Senan's Church, Kilmacow (Via Rosedale), Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th May at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
To view Bridget's Mass please click on the link below at 11.55am on Wednesday:
www.kilmacowparish.com
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Bridget’s family can do so on RIP.ie.
REST IN PEACE
Members from Connected Hubs Kilkenny at the launch of Galmoy Connected Hub with Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fidelis Doherty and Head of Enterprise Kilkenny County Council, Fiona Deegan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.