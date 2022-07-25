Search

25 Jul 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 25, 2022

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

25 Jul 2022 12:22 PM

The death has occurred of Tom O'Shea
Seskin, Lisdowney, Kilkenny

Beloved husband of Nell and loving father to Aileen, Grace and Tom. Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Paddy and Sean, daughter in law Oonagh, sons in law Dan and Joe, brother in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Thomas, Darbhla, Blathnaid, Eimear, Ella, Jack, Sophie, Mia, Davin, Kanthicha and Juliet, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Tom's house (Aharney) R95KH99 from 3.00pm on Tuesday with rosary at 9.00pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Lisdowney, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Offers of condolence can be made on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Hannah Kealy
Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois / Kilkenny

Passed away in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin

Cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much loved sister of Ella, treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) & Margaret and Tom (Kealy) and her dog Ruben.

Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian & Kelley, Liz & Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, and Conor, and extended family.

AN ANGEL INTO HEAVEN

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Messages of comfort and condolences for Hannah's family may be expressed via the condolences on RIP.ie.

Funeral arrangements later.


REST IN PEACE 

