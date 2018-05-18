BREAKING - Poulacapple primary school outside Callan, Kilkenny through to prestigious national final

Poulacapple National School, outside Callan and close to the Tipperary border has made it through to the national final of the prestigious 2018 Our World Irish Aid Awards.

The announcement was made at the regional final at the Triskel Arts Centre, Cork which saw 13 primary schools from the region compete for three of 12 places at the national final, Best Regional Newcomer, and Special Distinction Awards.

The Kilkenny school children will travel to Dublin Castle on Wednesday, June 20 to showcase their project as they compete for the overall ‘Our World Irish Aid Awards’ trophy. As well as exhibiting their work and taking part in a number of activities at the regional final, pupils and teachers heard from special speaker Okeremute Okeregha from the Immigration Advice Service Ireland.