Kilkenny students go Green on the journey to school

An Taisce’s Green-Schools programme recently celebrated the tenth birthday of their successful ‘WOW’ campaign during National Walk to School Week, and Kilkenny City schools joined the party.

Green-Schools’ National Walk to School Week is one of the most important action awareness weeks in the Irish school calendar and is the only one of its kind in Ireland which promotes active and sustainable travel on the journey to school.

St John’s Senior School, CBS Primary and the Kilkenny School Project all organised walk to school events and helped to celebrate the great achievements made in schools around the country that have increased the numbers of children walking to school. The event aimed to encourage students, families and teachers to enjoy walking to school and to focus on continuing the journey to school on foot into the summer – and all year round.

The Kilkenny events were well attended and there was sunshine and smiles all round as boys and girls across the city ditched the car and walked or used Park and Stride on the way to school.

“There are numerous benefits to leaving the car at home and walking to school. Those living too far to walk could consider using Park and Stride, and walking even some of the journey as demonstrated by the fantastic boys and girls in Kilkenny this week,” said Chiara Hanrahan, Education Officer with An Taisce.

“We are all aware of the local and global issues associated with the over reliance on the private car. The healthy habit of an active journey to school has many positive implications for the well being of our children also.”

Kilkenny schools have a long and successful relationship with An Taisce’s Green-Schools programme. A number of schools in the county, including St John’s, the CBS and the KSP will attend the prestigious awards event next week in Hotel Kilkenny where they will be awarded for their endeavours with their most recent Green Flag.

“It is an honour to be a part of the Green-Schools team in Kilkenny,” said Ms Hanrahan.

“The Green School’s committee in each school are at the heart of the school’s achievements. But it important to recognise that the programme is a whole school initiative and would not succeed without the cooperation of the whole school community and the tireless leadership of each school’s fantastic Green-Schools Coordinator.

“The programme is operated in partnership with the Local Authority, and Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer provides exceptional support to the schools too,” Ms Hanrahan.