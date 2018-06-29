Kilmoganny school secures a second Active Flag

St Eoghan's National School in Kilmoganny was recently awarded its second Active School Flag.

The children and staff earned their first Active Flag back in 2015, and they’re delighted to have successfully renewed it this year. The Active Flag is a Department of Education initiative designed to recognise schools that strive to achieve a physically educated and physically active school community.

In September 2017, a new Active School Flag committee was set up and the school embarked upon a varied and full programme of physical activity. This included one hour of PE a week but, more importantly, 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

This 60 minutes is built into the school day; it includes lots of short active breaks as well as the usual little break and lunch breaks. Short active breaks can take place in the classroom e.g. Go-Noodle, Bizzy Breaks, 10 @ 10, Action songs, Dance songs, Learning Station etc. The children also took on a running challenge - 'Run around Europe' - and completed sufficient laps of the playground to reach Brussels – a distance of 976km. Playground leaders were trained to organise games at lunch time. Children could choose from a variety of activities e.g. hockey, hurling, basketball, hopscotch, rounders, skipping, soccer, catch etc.

Active School Week was held in June and included kayaking in Kells, scavenger hunts, a soccer blitz, playground games and finished up with Sports Day. During Sports Day all the traditional races took place, such as egg and spoon, wheelbarrow, three-legged, sack race, wellington race, relay, backwards etc. The emphasis was on ‘taking part’ and no medals or prizes were awarded. Bales of hay, car tyres and wooden palettes were used to create an obstacle course with a difference.

Parents have also been involved in walking/cycling to school with their children and in promoting physical activity, both at home and in school.

The children in St Eoghan’s love their sport. They have embraced the Active Flag programme with energy and enthusiasm. And they have this message for everyone: 'You don’t have to be fast to have a blast! Don’t waste the day, go out and play.'