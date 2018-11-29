Arty students are a ‘Credit’ to their schools in Castlecomer

More than 220 young artists took part in this year’s Castlecomer Credit Union Art Competition. Representing six local schools, the pupils created some beautiful works of art.

Just the second year of the Castlecomer CU competition the number of entries shot up! All the entries were displayed on the walls of the credit union, turning it into an art gallery.

Castlecomer CU CEO Gerry Reynolds presented prizes to the 17 winners, and the first, second and third placed winners will now go on to take part in the regional final, at Tullamore Credit Union, in early December.

Winners from Tullamore will take part in the national finals, in February.

Prize Winners

4-5 year olds:

Mia Oakey, Presentation Convent

Age 7 and under:

First: Darragh Crennan, Presentation Convent; Second: Sophia Connellan, Presentation Convent; Third: Sarah O’Neill, Presentation Convent.

Ages 8 to 10:

First: Niamh Rothwell, Presentation Convent; Second: Eva Madden, Presentation Convent; Third: Kerri Maguire, Clogh National School

Ages 11 to 13:

First: Padraic Flaherty, Moneenroe National School; Second: Eva Lawless, Lisnafunchion National School; Third: Aine Dunne, Lisnafunchion National School

Ages 14 to 17:

First: Cleo Dinnegan, Castlecomer Community School

Second: Daisy Pinkney, Castlecomer Community School; Third: Ciren Rose Mansfield, Castlecomer Community School.

Age 18+ Outright Winner - Lisa Molloy

Special Category:

First: Oscar Browne, School of the Holy Spirit ; Second: Connla Young, Moneenroe National School; Third: Joshua McNamara, School of the Holy Spirit.