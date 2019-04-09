Loreto Kilkennny team topple hockey rivals in cup and league

Loreto Kilkenny’s Minor A Hockey team had a fantastic week last week when they beat local rivals Kilkenny College in the South East Minor A Cup Final.

The teams were drawing 1-1 at full time. In a nailbiting finish Loreto came out on top after a round of shuttles. It was a brilliant team performance by all the girls.

Then, on Wednesday, the same team again faced Kilkenny College this time in the League Final. They won 1-0. The team will now travel to Galway to take part in the U-15 June Smith All Ireland finals tomorrow (Thursday).

Congratulations to the team, which comprises first and second year students, and their mentors, Loreto teacher Paula Farrell and Derek Walpole. Best of luck on their journey to the west.