Kilkenny College students triumph in Leinster Senior Schools Swimming Championships

A team of eight swimmers from Kilkenny College have emerged victorious from the recent the Leinster Senior Schools Championships, bringing home with them an impressive medal haul.

Those who participated were David Ormond, Max Perry, Matthew Dragoi Daniel Briers, Aidan Cook, Conor Johnson, Teige Powell and Alex McLelland Maher.

Alex McLelland Maher won a Gold medal for his 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:06:55 and was also awarded silver for his 100m Butterfly with a time of 58:48,

Aidan Cook won a gold medal for his 100m Freestyle with a time of 53:98 and Conor Johnson was awarded a silver medal for his 100m Butterfly with an impressive time of 1:00:95.

In the relay events, the intermediate team of David Ormond, Max Perry, Matthew Dragoi and Daniel Briers came sixth for their 4x50m medley with a time of 2:11:34, and in the 4x50m freestyle relay they were 8th with a time of 2:01:39.

In the relay events, the senior team, consisting of Aidan Cook, Conor Johnson, Teige Powell and Alex Mclelland Maher, came first in both relays with a time of 1:53:58 for the medley relay and 1:42:21 for the freestyle relay.

Together Kilkenny College was awarded the most points and came away as victors.