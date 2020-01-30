Kilkenny schools are ready to do battle at the Credit Union Schools Quiz 2020

It’s the time of the year when primary school children around the country are getting ready to do battle as the Credit Union Schools Quiz returns.

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the local school calendar, St Canice’s Credit Union will hold the first stage of this year’s quiz this Friday, January 31, at 7.30pm in The Hub, Cillin Hill.



It’s expected that more than 80 teams of four, representing more than 40 local schools, will take part. The winning teams from Friday night’s quiz will progress to the regional knock out stage of the competition.

Questions will cover a wide range of topics including geography, history, music and sport and both the winners and runners up will be presented with uniquely designed St Canice’s Credit Union gold and silver medals.



Of course, following the time-honoured tradition, no child will go home empty handed. Every quiz participant will get a Credit Union bag filled with goodies.

The quiz is divided into two age categories, under 11 and under 13 years.

The winning teams from the regional stage will then make it through to the Grand Final in the RDS in April 2020.

Here they will be pitted in a nerve-wracking battle of their wits against a number of other formidable teams of four.

Today FM DJ, Fergal D’Arcy, who was a huge hit at last year’s final, returns as Quizmaster this year and all teams will have their eye on the prize with a total of €4,000 up for grabs for the overall winning schools.

St Canice’s Credit Union would urge those budding geniuses taking part in the quiz on Friday to arrive at least 15 minutes early. This will give them time to find their seat, settle in and get ready for a fun filled night.