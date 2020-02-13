Taekwondo Peace Corps members visit St John’s Junior School
Christine Coman with the Korean Taekwondo Peace Team alongwith young students of St John’s Junior School Picture: Harry Reid
Four members of the Korean Taekwondo Peace Corps visited St John’s Junior School in Kilkenny last week to entertain the children with their Taekwondo skills and to assist in Ms Coman’s weekly Taekwondo class.
They are staying in Ireland for a month and have been travelling the country providing workshops for all TKD practitioners.
The aim of the Korean TKD Peace Corps is to promote peace through the spirit of Taekwondo.
Olympic gold a medallist Master Dongmin Cha accompanied the group.
