New Business Information Systems degree launched at Waterford IT

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is expecting high demand for an exciting new honours degree programme in business information systems – the Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Business Information Systems (BIS) which is now open for applications.

The institute recently added the new degree to its portfolio and prospective students can apply to via direct entry up to September 25. Students can apply online at www.wit.ie/BIS.

WIT is moving to a blended learning model for 2020/21 which means that its programmes will be a mix of on-campus and online learning. The mix is dependent on a student’s programme of study but as a guideline labs and studios will be delivered on campus while activities like lectures and tutorials will be online.

Draft timetables that are indicative of class delivery in WIT for Semester 1 2020 are available to view online, and are subject to change.

Dr Aidan Duane, course leader explains students will graduate with a thorough knowledge of new technologies, business knowledge, communication skills and experience as BIS professionals to drive digital transformation across all industries, nationally and internationally.

“Digital transformation connects a range of existing and new technologies to create value including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics (BDA) and Data Visualization, Cloud Computing, Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) and Blockchain, Mobile Web, etc.”

From a long-term graduate career development perspective, he says, digital transformation sets new demands on the leadership of organisations.

Overall, Waterford IT has increased the number of college places offered in the CAO Round 1 offers including an 8.7% increase in its Level 8 honours degree course offers. Apply online at www.wit.ie/wd232.