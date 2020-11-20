Kilkenny students to receive €250 top-up grant before Christmas

Kilkenny third level students will be able to claim special €250 payments brought in because of the Covid-19 pandemic before Christmas, says the Government.

The €50m one-off Covid payment scheme was announced in last month’s Budget in recognition of the impact of the pandemic on students. The 2019-2020 academic year was severely hit by the crisis and the bulk of learning is now taking place online amid the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

All full-time EU undergraduate and postgraduate students are eligible for the payments. Under the plans being unveiled today, students who avail of Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) supports will receive a €250 top-up in their grant before Christmas.

Students who do not get SUSI grants will be able to reduce any outstanding contribution fee payment by €250 or receive a €250 credit note for their institution.

At present students can travel to universities for laboratory-based or other practical classes but most lectures are taking place online.