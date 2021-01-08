BT Young Scientist: Here are the Kilkenny projects competing for awards today

Judges at the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will begin their final deliberations this morning to decide who will be crowned the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year.

Over the course of the last two days, over 1,000 students from over 200 schools across the island of Ireland have been showcasing their projects and sharing their amazing discoveries with the BTYSTE judges.

Here are the Kilkenny entries up for awards:

CBS Kilkenny

1) How does fertilizer affect wildlife and the environment? We will compare fertilized soil to unfertilized soil. We will also throw a quadrant and see the difference in wildlife in the two fields. By Jack Watson and Bobby Schneider.

2) Calendar farming:Does it even work? My project aims on researching if farmers should be able to spread slurry during the closed period.This is currently illegal under the Nitrates Directive (2018). By Tom Gorey.

3) Reducing CO2 levels in the atmosphere using renewable energy. The aim of my project is to reduce C02 levels in the atmosphere by chemical means using renewable energy. By Eoin Bourke.

Castlecomer Community School

1) Do phones affect the quality and duration of your sleep? We want to find out if using your phone before sleep affects the quality of your sleep. By David Byrne, Jack Dowd and Luke Hamilton.

2) Do microwaves affect the levels of nutrients in food? We want to find out if microwaves affect the levels of vitamins, proteins, fats and carbohydrates in food. By Lewis Oates, Taras Biletskyy and Eoghan McSweeney.

3) Does Covid-19 behave differently in a range of distinct socioeconomic areas around Ireland? Investigating whether Covid-19 has a higher case/death ratio per capita in different socioeconomic areas in Ireland. By Reuben Colman, Adam Byrnes and Mikey Evison.

4) Are youths burned out from being involved in too much sport? Investigating if youths are feeling burned out from being involved in an excessive amount of sport. By Amy Ring, Hollie Brennan and Aimee Menton.

5) A study to establish the most effective cool-down protocol for horses post intense exercise, using the parameters of heart rate and respiratory rate. Our project aims to measure the rate of recovery of horses utilising heart rate measurement, following various cool-down routines after intense exercise. By Aoibhinn Ruane, Robyn Morrissey and Jayde Wilson.

6) Effects of intensive farming on soil health. To test the soil health of an intensive farmed land to organic farmed land. Compare and measure the amount of organic matter and worms. By Muireann Ryan, Claire Walsh and Chloe Ryan.

7) Mob mentality. Who is more susceptible? We were inspired by a story our history teacher told us involving the murder of Kitty Genovese. We were very interested in how all 38 bystanders did not react to the scene creating an inclined interest in the "bystander effect". We would like to research more into the effect of mob mentality and see the qualities of it, such as which genders and personalities are more susceptible using the Myers Briggs personality test and some simple social experiments. By Petrina Roche and Holly Shirley.

Coláiste Pobal Osraí

1) An bhfuil vapáil ma cloch céim le haghaidh caithaimh tabaic, agus an bhfuil fhios ag deagoirí faoi na dáinsèir? Tá meid ag iaraí faigh amach faoi an ceangailt idir vapáil agus ag caitheamh tabaic, agus an bhfuil fios ag deagoirí na dáinsèir leis. By Adam Drennan, Noah Meany & Danny Heddon

2) An bhful sport foirine níos fear an sport an indibhid cun luis frithluia a feabhsú? Táimid chun féachaint an bhfuil tionchar ag imirt spóirt ar do chuid luas frithluia. Agus an bhfuil sport foirine níos fear na sport indibhid. By Zak Kennedy and Cormac Kennedy Power.

3) Eifeacht miocrorgánach ar fás plandaí. Le haghadh mo turgnamh, taim ag deanamh taighde ar na miocrorgánach i leasachán nadurtha, agus an eifeacht atá acu ar fás plandaí. By Maggie Delaney.

4) An buntáiste é mata a dhéanamh trí gaeilge? Tá muid ag iarradh fáil amach má bíonn níos mó tuisceant ar mata má bhfuil sé déanta trí gaeilge ó aois óg. By Ríona Crowley and Lia Ní Chonraí.

Loreto Secondary School

1) The Perfect Sideline? We wish to investigate the factors which influence the execution of a successful sideline cut in hurling/camogie. E.g. player's height, hurl weight, distance from sliotar. By Hannah Coyle Twomey and Cáit Healy.

2) Does food affect your heart rate? We are going to give students food and test to see if their heart rate changes after they eat different foods. We are using fit bit devices. By Eva Prendergast, Lauren Brennan and Ailise Mahony.

3) An investigation into the possible link between protective headgear and skin conditions in camogie players. We will culture bacteria/fungi from two points on a hurling helmet and investigate the link with skin conditions such as acne. By Luci Brennan, Caoimhe Carroll and Aimée Kearney.

4) Solar power dessicant wheel efficiency? An energy-efficient clothes dryer. The solar panels will provide the energy for the dessicant wheels to turn. By Caoimhe Mahon and Robyn Nolan

5) Does device usage affect short term memory? To find out if device usage affects short term memory, what age group is most affected and spread awareness on the subject. By Alexia Albertin and Hannah Kehoe.

Saint Kieran's College

1) The effect of fertiliser on the growth of grass. Examining the effect that the use of fertiliser has on the growth rate of grass and how it compares to without fertiliser. By Dylan Teehan, Mark Mc Geeney and Cathal Keegan.

2) An investigation into the effects of eating before sleep. To investigate whether eating food before sleep can affect quality of sleep. By Michael Cullen, James McEvoy and Patrick Foley.

3) How do quantum phenomena give rise to the reality we know? To investigate how quantum properties such as superposition and the wave function correlate with classical mechanics; attempting to merge the two different realities. By Conor Fitzmaurice.

4) Investigating saltwater batteries. Our project aims to investigate the amount of electrical energy that can be harnessed by using salt water. By Kevin O'Connor, Adam Noonan and Oisín Mealy.