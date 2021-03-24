Essential Experiments video series for Kilkenny Leaving Cert AgScience students

Agri Aware and UCD School of Agriculture & Food Science have come to the assistance of Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science students by developing a new curriculum-linked experiment video series to aid them in their studies.



This is in response to the challenges of school closures and changes to the Ag Science curriculum.

The Essential Experiments series contains at least 11 experiments that cover mandatory, Leaving Cert Agricultural Science experiment topics such as soils, milk quality and crop science.

The experiments in the videos are carried out by UCD School of Agriculture & Food Science professors and staff, with a wealth of in-depth knowledge and experience working in the agriculture and food science sectors.



The UCD staff have received guidance from the Irish Agricultural Science Teachers Association (IASTA) on how best to carry out the experiments in order to fit the needs of students and teachers, who have missed out on vital lab time as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The videos will be shared with Leaving Cert Agricultural Science teachers nationwide, who can then share them with their students and they will also be made available for free on Agri Aware’s Youtube and social media platforms.



Agri Aware Chairman, Alan Jagoe stated: “The videos come at a time where teachers and students are in real need of extra, digital resources as schools were closed for over two months this year and over three months last year.

“Current Leaving Cert students and teachers have missed out on important class and lab time, so we hope that these videos will help bring the lab experience alive for students and act as an invaluable resource for them in the run up to their Leaving Cert exam,” said Mr Jagoe.



Professor Alexander Evans, Dean of Agriculture and Head of UCD School of Agriculture & Food Science said: “Experimentation, observation, interpretation and explanation are critical parts of the scientific process and we look forward to meeting the agricultural scientists and leaders of the future,” said Professor Evans.



IASTA PRO, Johnny Gleeson thanked Agri Aware and UCD for the creation of the Essential Experiments video series which he said will be a huge help to Agricultural Science students and teachers nationwide.



More videos will be added to the Agri Aware YouTube Channel, so keep an eye on Agri Aware and UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science’s social media for details. Follow @AgriAware on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.