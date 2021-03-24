Igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in Kilkenny primary schools

A new primary school initiative is aimed at sowing the seeds of entrepreneurship with school children aged ten to twelve and inspiring them to become the entrepreneurs of the future.

Sam’s Business Bus is funded by Enterprise Ireland, and EDelia Group will deliver the programme on a national basis over the coming months. The programme is written by educators for educators and provides a range of classroom ready resources for teachers to use as they wish.

The learning environment enhances creativity, improves business skills and encourages students to consider self-employment and entrepreneurship as a career choice. By introducing young children to entrepreneurial skills, they will develop initiative, gain a better understanding of what good leadership and management traits are.

Sam’s Business Bus content is designed for a blended learning approach, enhanced by digital worksheets, animated video content and a series of attractive engagement opportunities. It features all the management and leadership skills required for young people to consider when thinking of setting up a business.

To register visit https://samsbusinessbus.ie/ or telephone 021- 4842216.