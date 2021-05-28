NCSE publishes list of Special Classes for County Kilkenny for 2021/22

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has today published the list of special classes available in Primary and Post Primary schools across County Kilkenny. The list provides important information to assist parents in supporting their child’s education.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan T.D., welcomed the publication, saying: "The publication today of the list of special classes for this September will be a great support to parents and families of young people with special educational needs, and confirms the commitment to ensure that young people have appropriate school places suitable to their needs. I want to thank everyone in the National Council for Special Education for their work in supporting special education and the establishment of special classes.

"Across the country, the number of special classes continues to grow year-on-year. Today’s announcement is another step on the road to strengthening support and inclusion in our education system for the benefit of all students, and will ensure that students have the supports needed to reach their full potential."

Speaking on the publication of the list Michelle McConnon, Regional Manager, South Eastern Region of the NCSE, said: "This is a vitally important resource for parents in County Kilkenny. Many parents have anxieties about their child’s education and how they will cope but this is especially true for parents of children with Special Educational needs. While many of these special classes will be fully or nearly fully subscribed at this time, we want to increase awareness of the options in County Kilkenny to ensure that children with Special Educational needs receive an education that enables them to achieve their potential. The list underlines the NCSE’s commitment to providing inclusive, responsive and appropriate education for children in the county. The NCSE would like to thank all the schools who have responded positively to the local SENOs request to establish additional special classes for the forthcoming year."

A list of special classes in County Kilkenny is set out below: