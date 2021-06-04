Marvellous day for Molly as she picks up award in alma mater Castlecomer Community School

Pictured is Molly Coogan recently receiving her Student Awards for 2020 by acting principal of Castlecomer Community School, Pat Murphy.

After a number of postponements, due to Covid restrictions, Molly Coogan finally was able to collect her Presentation Award from Pat Murphy, Acting Principal of Castlecomer Community School.

Molly received maximum points in Leaving Cert 2020 and is currently studying Business and Foreign Languages at UCD. Is it any wonder she got maximum points?

She was given the Presentation Award, The Irish Award, the Maths Award, the Art Award and the Music Award. Even though she only got these awards last week, it’s a case of better late than never Molly!

Meanwhile, 2021 award winners also received their awards at a recent ceremony.