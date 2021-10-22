Search

22/10/2021

Gallery: Kilkenny secondary school students support the boys in green

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Students from Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown travelled to the Aviva stadium recently to support the Irish national team in their friendly international match against Qatar.

The trip was organised by the school as a powerful motivational tool for students.

It is hoped that trips like these can also help them to develop key life skills such as self-esteem, self-confidence and self-belief.

"It gives young people a chance to develop new friendships with their peers too, all of which can have a positive effect on their education," explains teacher Patrick Comerford.

Mr. Comerford thanked Mr. Moriarity for arranging the trip and thanked all the other staff members that travelled to Dublin for the game.

