Kilkenny school celebrates LGBTI+ community

Coláiste Mhuire was proud to take part in a recent 'Stand Up Awareness Week' to ensure that their school is an inclusive space, run in conjunction with BeLonG To Youth Services.

'Stand Up Awareness Week' offers an opportunity for schools to celebrate and recognise their LGBTI+ community with students and staff taking part in activities to create awareness and promote acceptance of all.

Junior students in Coláiste Mhuire made rainbow paper chains with positive affirmations and wrote positive messages on rainbow flags – both of which were displayed around the school for all to see and read.

Senior students participated in a workshop run by Ossory Youth Kilkenny, where they discussed LGBTI+ terminology, stereotyping, acceptance and much more.

School staff also actively took part, wearing wristbands to show their support for the LGBTI+ community and non-acceptance of bullying.

"We also held an information stand at lunchtime for the entire school community, the purpose of which was to create awareness and acceptance," explained Mr. Comerford.

"It was a very successful week, and we look forward to building on it for next year."