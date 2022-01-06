Search

06 Jan 2022

One month for Kilkenny schools to 'Build The Future' in the CIF’s schools competition

KILKENNY

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Kilkenny's senior cycle students and schools have just over one month to enter the CIF Build the Future – Schools Challenge,’ which can be entered via www.cif.ie/cifchallenge. The deadline for entries is January 31,2022.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) in association with Sherry FitzGerald has opened this competition (in its second year), which is aimed at Transition Year students. The competition is a team-based project where students work together to design a residential housing development help address sustainability, climate change, solve the housing crisis and showcase innovation in construction. The submitted designs will need to be eco-friendly, affordable.

This competition is designed to address the growing skill shortage identified by CIF, from the Expert Group from the National Skills Council. Their recent report shows that there is an alarming shortage of skills within the construction sector.

For example, to achieve an annual average of 33,000 over the decade, housing completions would need to ramp up from the current annual output of approximately 20,000 in 2020, to 33,000 by 2025, before peaking at around 40,000 at the end of the decade. This will require an additional 27,500 additional workers across all levels from architects, plumbers, electricians to carpenters and joiners. 

 The competition will run until January 31 with judging taking place until mid-March.

The winning team will present their designs at the Ireland Skills Live Event in the RDS.  In addition, they will receive a day’s Construction Experience provided by Technical University Dublin and a TOPCON Complete construction package to include most up to date laser equipment and half-day instruction, as well as a prize for each of team members.

The second team selected will also present their design at Ireland Skills Live Event in RDS in March 2022 and a TOPCON Construction package to include the latest equipment plus a half day’s instruction with individual prizes for each team member.

The third team selected will also present their design at Ireland Skills Live Event in RDS in March 2022 and receive TOPCON measuring equipment, along a prize for each team member.

All entries and team members will receive a certificate of merit in recognition of their work.

This programme was developed by the CIF in collaboration with TUI, the Techno Teachers Association Ireland, the Engineering Technology Teachers Association and the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. This programme is designed to complement current teaching and career guidance principles.

