Kilkenny students in action, with Young Scientist winners to be announced later today

With dozens of Kilkenny students in action, the big day is finally here as the winner(s) of the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be announced this afternoon.

Judges at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) will begin their final deliberations this morning to decide who will be crowned the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner.

Over 1,000 students have shared their fascinating discoveries with the BTYSTE judges, showcasing their projects to a global audience through the virtual portal.

The 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology winner will receive the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a top prize of €7,500. Our winners will be announced at the 2022 Awards Ceremony which will begin at 1pm and can be viewed, free of charge, on the BTYSTE portal: https://portal. btyoungscientist.com/.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE said: “The students taking part in this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition have completely blown us away with the high calibre of talent evident through their projects. Each and every student participating in the exhibition should be immensely proud of the quality of work they have produced this year.



As the final day of the exhibition kicks off, we are greatly looking forward to showcase the live BTYSTE 2022 awards ceremony at 1pm and would like to encourage audiences from across Ireland and the globe alike to tune in via the BTYSTE portal – it’s an event not to be missed!”

The winner(s) of the BTYSTE 2022 will be announced circa 2:30pm this afternoon, keep an eye out for a release and imagery on our winners. And remember, that’s not all from us today, you won’t want to miss out an exciting day of brilliant events at the BTYSTE, including:

Physics of Roller-coaster – Tayto Park Adventure - Take off on an adventure to Ireland's only theme Park and Zoo, and discover the scientists and engineers who use their understanding of the natural world, to create out of this world experiences!

Psychologi-Science Magic with David Meade - Join BBC’s David Meade for a roller coaster ride through the mind-blowing ways your brain works. He’ll boggle your mind with perception twisting illusions and jaw dropping demonstrations – and you’ll even learn some of his tricks of the trade!

Sustainable Outerspace - This highly visual presentation will explore sustainability in space topics and how humanity is beginning to address this problem in order for us to continue our open exploration and access to space for generations to come.

Daily shows from Strong Women Science from Circus 250 - A helter skelter performance dedicated to bringing circus to new audiences together with science

BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 Awards Ceremony – Be there to witness the crowning of this years BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the year through the virtual portal!

This and so much more is available today at the BTYSTE 2022! Full schedule of events and instructions on how to access are available here.