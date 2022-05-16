Department of Education reveals number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Kilkenny schools

76 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Kilkenny schools, new Department of Education data reveals.

44 of these pupils are enrolled in local primary schools and the remaining 32 pupils are enrolled in local post-primary schools.

5,843 Ukrainian pupils have now been enrolled in schools across Ireland (3,968 in primary schools and 1,875 in post-primary schools).

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on 'gov.ie/ukraine'.