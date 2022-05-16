Search

16 May 2022

Department of Education reveals number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Kilkenny schools

76 Ukrainian students now enrolled in schools in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

16 May 2022 6:05 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

76 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Kilkenny schools, new Department of Education data reveals.

44 of these pupils are enrolled in local primary schools and the remaining 32 pupils are enrolled in local post-primary schools.

5,843 Ukrainian pupils have now been enrolled in schools across Ireland (3,968 in primary schools and 1,875 in post-primary schools).

Kilkenny woman falls victim to 'clever but costly' scam doing the rounds again

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on 'gov.ie/ukraine'.

Kilkenny jackpot-winning ticket holder yet to come forward to claim €8.5million prize

Well-known Kilkenny residence, once part of ancient demesne, for sale - click to tour!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media