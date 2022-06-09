Kilkenny school selected as runner-up in 'Applegreen BioDive' competition

St. John of God Primary School in Kilkenny has been selected as a runner-up in Applegreen’s BioDive sticker competition, in association with the education organisation Biodiversity in Schools.

The initiative, which saw more than 1,000 schools apply to take part, was run by Applegreen, a leading Irish roadside retailer.

“It’s been a lot of fun and incredibly rewarding for everyone who’s been involved,” said Clare Killeen, Applegreen’s head of ESG, “more than 1,000 schools registered to take part which is incredible and really shows the level of interest in Irish biodiversity.”

Applegreen’s BioDive campaign is designed to build awareness among primary school children, their families and local communities about the importance of biodiversity in Ireland.

The initiative featured 120 collectible stickers to help students recognise distinct native flora and fauna.

Although national school’s registrations to take part were in excess of 1,000 in the Republic of Ireland, spaces were limited to 124 schools – this figure ensured that every participating school could partner with a local Applegreen outlet.

The 124 shortlisted schools each received a special BioDive classroom learning pack designed by Applegreen in collaboration with the national education organisation Biodiversity in Schools.

As one of only ten final runner-ups, St. John of God Primary School will now receive full-day biodiversity workshops for their school which will be delivered by the team at Biodiversity in Schools.

Spa National School from Tralee were the lucky overall winners of the competition and they have won a biodiversity garden worth €10,000.