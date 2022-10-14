Search

14 Oct 2022

Kilkenny students go all out for Climate Action Week

Kilkenny students go all out for Climate Action Week

Castlecomer Community School students

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

14 Oct 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Castlecomer Community School was very active this week for Climate action week.

Their four dedicated TY Green Schools classes organised recycling awareness, canteen bin wardens, reusable bottle competition and a treasure hunt litter game.

For Geography, CSPE and Sustainability classes, students worked on David Attenborough's Life on our Planet and their carbon footprint and made their own pledge.

They also designed posters on one of the 17 Goals for sustainable development and small speeches for the world climate summit.

TYs watched the Fast Fashion documentary and The True Cost, organised by An Taisce.

In the community, a group of TYs relaunched the 'Conscious Cup' campaign supported by Kilkenny County Council Environment Section at the Discovery Park.

NEW: Top 20 most expensive properties sold in Kilkenny in Q2, 2022

According to Property Price Register

Lorcán Scott, wildlife officer with the Heritage Council and Castlecomer Tidy Towns committee member brought wild stuffed animals and conducted a talk on a biodiversity 5-year plan as well as the work of the National Biodiversity Data Centre in citizen science.

He helped students create a hare's corner at the back of the school with yellow rattle seeds while planning to collect acorns to replant soon.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media