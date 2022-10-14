Kilkenny students go all out for Climate Action Week

Castlecomer Community School students
Castlecomer Community School was very active this week for Climate action week.
Their four dedicated TY Green Schools classes organised recycling awareness, canteen bin wardens, reusable bottle competition and a treasure hunt litter game.
For Geography, CSPE and Sustainability classes, students worked on David Attenborough's Life on our Planet and their carbon footprint and made their own pledge.
They also designed posters on one of the 17 Goals for sustainable development and small speeches for the world climate summit.
TYs watched the Fast Fashion documentary and The True Cost, organised by An Taisce.
In the community, a group of TYs relaunched the 'Conscious Cup' campaign supported by Kilkenny County Council Environment Section at the Discovery Park.
Lorcán Scott, wildlife officer with the Heritage Council and Castlecomer Tidy Towns committee member brought wild stuffed animals and conducted a talk on a biodiversity 5-year plan as well as the work of the National Biodiversity Data Centre in citizen science.
He helped students create a hare's corner at the back of the school with yellow rattle seeds while planning to collect acorns to replant soon.
