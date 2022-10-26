Extension plans for Kilkenny school

The Board of Management at Kilkenny Model School have submitted extension plans to Kilkenny County Council.
The plans seek to construct a single-storey two classroom extension with ancillary accommodation.
Temporary accommodation previously granted planning permission is to be removed from site upon completion of new build.
Also included in the plans is all associated ancillary works and site works.
The application was received by the local authority on October 25, 2022.
A decision is due by December 19, 2022.
