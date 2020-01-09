Maher Shield semifinal draw announced
Jamie Owens and his Evergreen team-mates will play either Thomastown United or Freebooters in the semifinals
The draws have been made for the semifinals of the Maher Shield and quarterfinals of the Henderson and Con Downey Shield competitions.
In the junior competition Evergreen, who were the first side into the final four, will take on the last team to reach the semifinals. That will be decided this Sunday, when Freebooters travel to United Park to play Thomastown United at 11am.
