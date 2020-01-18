Aviva calling as Newpark make last 16 of Cup

Newpark’s strut was back in full effect on Sunday as the city side marched into the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup and a meeting with Mayo’s Westport United.

A week after their Leinster Junior Cup exit to Freebooters – a game they will admit saw Newpark give anything but their best – the city side were full of swagger as they beat Limerick’s Carrig Celtic 3-0 at The Fen.

Eoin Wall, Henry O’Neill and Greg Morton were the men of the moment, getting the goals that sealed victory in front of a packed Fen.

While Newpark have had an incredible season so far, they have shone in the FAI Junior Cup.

They started in devastating fashion, beating Stoneyford United 8-3 in their opening game, then showed their mettle with a 4-2 win away to Wexford’s Bridge Rovers.

They followed that up by taking the scalp of another Wexford side, Wexford Bohs, then made a lengthy trip to Cork a worthwhile affair when they beat Innishvilla in a penalty shoot-out.

Premier Division

Leaders Evergreen A’s match away to Clover United was postponed, but the chasing pack couldn’t make up too much ground.

Highview Athletic A missed the chance to go joint top when they were held to a 4-4 draw away to Deen Celtic.

Shamie Kavanagh made the headlines, scoring all four for the visitors, but they could only leave Castlecomer with a point after Celtic staged a late revival, ending a run of three straight defeats.

Freebooters B moved level on points with clubmates Freebooters A and Highview Athletic when they beat Bridge United A 3-2.

Goals from Ethan Butler and Glod Landu helped the Blues get one over United, who slipped to their third league defeat of the season.

In Division One Evergreen C got their first win on the road when they beat East End United 4-2 in Bennettsbridge.

Goals from Sean Lowry and Gavyn Blanchfield had the visitors in front by half-time. Gary Hayes and Dylan Walsh were on target for East End, but Evergreen C wouldn’t be denied, Jeff Kealy sealing victory late on.

Elsewhere Stoneyford United went down 3-2 at home to Ormonde Villa. The city side are fourth in the table, two points behind Fort Rangers, but Stoneyford find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.